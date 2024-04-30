UPDATED: 1:02 P.M. (4-30-2024)

BECKER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Becker last Thursday resulted in one of the drivers air-lifted to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Bradley Boulevard in Becker at 12:46 Thursday afternoon.

Officers say a Ford Five Hundred, driven by 84-year-old Ardis Irene Knight of Pennock, MN, was eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 10 while a Mazda CX-5, driven by 28-year-old Anne Elizabeth Lanier of Monticello, was westbound on Highway 10.

The vehicles crashed head-on, and Knight was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Knight died of her injuries.

Lanier and two passengers in the SUV under the age of 6 were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

