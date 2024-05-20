No One Hurt In Car Fire In St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a car fire last Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to 6565 225th Street in St. Augusta for a vehicle fire. Deputies arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

The Sheriff's Office says the car was parked near the attached garage of a home. St. Augusta and Rockville Fire Departments responded to the fire and put it out. The car was a complete loss, there was damage to the garage and siding, and the house sustained smoke damage.

No one was in the car at the time of the fire and the house was evacuated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

