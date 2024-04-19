St. Cloud Fire Promotes Eight Officers – [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Dozens gathered at St. Cloud Fire Station Number One for a promotion ceremony for St. Cloud Firefighters Friday.

In all, eight firefighters were promoted – three to Fire Apparatus Operator, Two to Fire Captain, and one each to the rank of Fire Battalion Chief, Fire Marshal, and Deputy Fire Chief.

While each firefighter started their new positions a few weeks ago, St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love said this is a time for all to recognize the firefighters for their decision to accept more responsibility.

These are humble servants of this community. These eight individuals have said, “I want to do more. I want you to take me to the next level so I can lead those having an impact in our community, so I can serve those, so I can drive that big red truck down the road and keep our community safe and our firefighters safe”. What a testament to who these people are. We know this was a long journey to get to the seats today, and it is just the beginning of this next chapter in their career.

The firefighters took the oath of their new office, administered by St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, and then received the new rank insignia in a “pinning” ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Before promoting the Fire Apparatus Operators, Chief Love explained the role of these operators.

This is not only the individual who drives the large, red, 56,000-pound trucks down the road, not only the individual who keeps firefighters safe when driving that big truck, but they're also the math wizards of our fire department if you didn't know, they do the hydraulic calculations when they get to the fire to make sure the right pressure and the right amount of water comes out of that hose to put out the fire. Our firefighters who are inside a fire depend on the fire apparatus operator to do those hydraulic calculations correctly. To make sure enough water comes out of that nozzle to absorb the heat and keep them safe.

Fire Apparatus Operator Jodi Overman

Fire Apparatus Operator Andy Rasmussen

Fire Apparatus Operator Neil Runions

Two Fire Captains were promoted during the ceremony. Chief Love said the captains are unique in the structure of the fire department.

The captain leads crews into battle. The captain is one of the only ranks in the fire service that has the responsibility to not only do additional leadership responsibilities but also do that of the people they supervise. They're not just a captain, they're a firefighter… and Captain. We're taught all kinds of strategies and tactics and leadership elements. Our captains are even taught how to read smoke when we go to incidents, they can tell you based on color, pressure, and density, what is burning, how long it's been burning, and how we're going to attack it. So these captains are well-educated and well experienced and they are the leaders in battle for our crews.

Fire Captain Randy Giles

Fire Captain Howie Lambert

Three new officers were promoted as well. Chief Love explained that a firefighter's role changes once their badge turns from silver to gold.

A lot changes in your world when you become a chief-level officer. You used to think it was cool when the bell went off and you went to fires, but now you almost wish it didn't because you know things can go wrong, and you're responsible for it, even if you're not there. When all the silver stuff turns to gold, it signifies a chief-level officer, you go from a blue shirt to a white shirt and everything gets shinier. It's a critical position and we're fairly critical about who promotes (to) that level.

Among the new officers:

Fire Battalion Chief Ben Lundquist

Fire Marshal Brian Kiffmeyer

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Lorenz

