Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Benton County Fair has released the grandstand events for this summer’s fair.
Jen Dingmann, the current Benton County Fair Board Director, said this year’s leap day caused a scheduling nightmare, but they're excited for this year’s fair.
The 2024 Benton County Fair Grandstand Lineup:
- Tuesday, July 30th: Demolition Derby
- Wednesday, July 31st: Monster Truck and Beater-cross
- Thursday, August 1st: Demolition Derby
- Friday, August 2nd: Bulls, Barrels, and Broncs Rodeo
- Saturday, August 3rd: Tractor Pull
- Sunday, August 4th: Truck Pull
For more on the Benton County Fair, follow this website.
