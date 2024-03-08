Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

BentonFairMN.com

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Benton County Fair has released the grandstand events for this summer’s fair.

Jen Dingmann, the current Benton County Fair Board Director, said this year’s leap day caused a scheduling nightmare, but they're excited for this year’s fair.

Get our free mobile app

The 2024 Benton County Fair Grandstand Lineup:

  • Tuesday, July 30th: Demolition Derby
  • Wednesday, July 31st: Monster Truck and Beater-cross
  • Thursday, August 1st: Demolition Derby
  • Friday, August 2nd: Bulls, Barrels, and Broncs Rodeo
  • Saturday, August 3rd: Tractor Pull
  • Sunday, August 4th: Truck Pull

For more on the Benton County Fair, follow this website.

Photo: Benton County Fair via Facebook
loading...

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON