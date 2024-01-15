Central MN Schools Among Most Expensive in State

UNDATED (WJON News) - A new report from Tuition Tracker, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, shows two St. Cloud-area schools are among the most expensive in the state.

Carlton College in Northfield tops the list with an advertised tuition of $83,148 per year, but Saint John’s University and the College of St. Benedict rank in the top five.

St. John’s advertises tuition of $68,864 but says only 1 percent of the student body pay that - students making less than $30,000 per year will average a net price of $17,274 once all federal, state, and local grants and scholarships are applied.

St. Ben’s advertised $68,833 per year tuition is the fourth-highest in the state, but no student pays the full price. Students at St. Ben’s making less than $30,000 per year should expect to pay over $18,682.

For comparison, St. Cloud State University’s sticker price of just over $23,000 is paid by 45 percent of the student body with students making less than $30,000 paying about $11,000 once the federal, state, and local grants and scholarships are applied.

Overall, Tuition Tracker shows college tuition rates have flattened over the past few years, but are still a financial burden for many American families.

For the complete list of college tuition, find Tuition Tracker’s website here.

