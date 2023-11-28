Man Charged After Vacation at Minnesota Nudist Club

STACY, MN (WJON News) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a visit to an Anoka County nudist camp.

Officials with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office say 69-year-old Steven Wicklund of Pepin, Wisconsin has been charged with touching a 14-year-old girl while the two were sitting together at the Oakwood Club in Stacy, Minnesota.

The Oakwood Club's website claims the “family-friendly” nudist club is the first in Minnesota and one of the first ever established in the United States.

The criminal complaint says the girl was taken to the club by her grandparents. The victim says Wicklund was considered a family friend, and claims she was sexually assaulted while the two were in a room in the clubhouse.

After receiving a complaint, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office found sexual text messages from Wicklund on the girl’s cell phone. The text messages, found by the girl’s mother, asked for explicit photos of the teen girl and her friends. Further investigation found Wicklund had been asking the girl for nude photos and attempting to engage in sexual conversations.

Wicklund is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, he could receive a sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.