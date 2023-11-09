NDSU Announces Tuition Waiver for ND, MN students

FARGO (WJON News) - North Dakota State University has announced a degree has become much more affordable.

Officials have unveiled the NDSU Tuition Award Program.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, Minnesota and North Dakota students from families making less than $80,000 per year will have base tuition and student fees waived if they’re in the first or second year of college.

NDSU President David Cook is excited about the new opportunity for students.

The Tuition Award Program aligns well with our land grant mission around access to education. This is one-way NDSU is able to change lives and sometimes generations of families by creating opportunities like this.

For full consideration, students must meet the following criteria during the 2024-25 academic year:

Be a legal North Dakota or Minnesota resident eligible for the reciprocity rate

Be a new, first-time, degree-seeking student beginning summer or fall 2024, or a returning NDSU student who first enrolled at NDSU in summer 2023, fall 2023, or spring 2024

Have a family income (annual adjusted gross income) of $80,000 or less and be Pell-eligible as reported on the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Enroll full-time (12+ credits per semester) for fall and spring semesters

Be in good academic standing and meet Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP)

Be pursuing first bachelor’s degree

Not be in default on a state or federal student loan

Be a US Citizen or Permanent Resident

Applications are now open for the program, find the application page here.

