Sheriff Warns of Minnesota Equipment Sales Scam

NEW ULM (WJON News) - The Brown County Sheriff is warning of a heavy machinery scam.

Officials say they’ve received reports of a company calling themselves ALT Family Farm selling heavy construction machinery out of a location in Evan, Minnesota.

The website uses pictures of equipment that does not exist in Brown County.

The suspects tell buyers to make payments through wireless transfer and then disappear. Customers who try to look at the equipment in person are unable to make contact with the suspects once they realize they’re being scammed.

The Sheriff’s Office is also aware of YouTube videos promoting the website. They’ve received reports from across the United States notifying the office of the scam.

The Brown County Sheriff and the Minnesota Department of Commerce are working to shut the website down.

