Brainerd Lakes Grocery Workers Approve New Contract

BRAINERD LAKES (WJON News) - Grocery store workers in the Brainerd Lakes area have a new contract.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 members at Quisberg’s and Miner’s Grocery Stores overwhelmingly approved a contract last week.

Get our free mobile app

The three-year agreement reportedly includes:

Full and part-time workers will see pay increases. Full-time wage increases vary from $3.50 to $5.45 at Miner’s and $4.45 to $7.15 at Quisberg’s. All part-time employees will see increases of between $2.25 and $4.00 over the life of the contract. Union members at Miner’s will see an increase of over 17 percent, and members at Quisberg’s will see an average of wage increase of 21 percent.

Improved paid time off and bereavement leave.

A path for non-benefitted employees to be promoted to a regular part-time employee.

Union officials say the new contract creates better working conditions and helps demonstrate what they value in the community.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Salzbrun's Named Chamber Small Business Owners of the Year

New Overtime Rules Will Affect Thousands of Minnesota Workers

St. Cloud Public Schools Set Dates for Graduation Events