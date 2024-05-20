Strong Storms, Heavy Rain in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening are forecasted to expand in coverage, especially across southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Tuesday evening across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin with the potential of producing a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

Although some storms are possible in the morning, the strongest threat for severe weather is Tuesday evening.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected through Wednesday. With rivers running near or above normal, any additional rainfall increases the possibility of river flooding during the Memorial Day weekend, especially along the Minnesota River.

So far this spring, St. Cloud has had 8.04 inches of rain, which is 1.68 inches above normal. For the month of May, we've had .81 inches of rain, which is 1.37 inches below normal.

