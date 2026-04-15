ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A plan to build a bank on the vacant former District 742 Media Services property is moving forward. The St. Cloud Planning Commission unanimously approved the amended PUD during its meeting Tuesday night.

Read More: Public Hearing On Proposed Bank At Former Media Services Site |

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A representative for Gate City Bank says the branch location is an expansion into the community.

We have it in the grocery stores to take care of our transactions, and now we need a hub for those. So, that's what's causing us to look for real estate here. We like St. Cloud. We appreciated the retail offices that we have in St. Cloud, and this is an expansion.

About 20 to 25 full-time and part time employees are expected to work at the bank when it opens.

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The plan still needs approval from the St. Cloud City Council.