The Minnesota State High School League held the Girls' and Boys' Track and Field State Meet over the weekend. Several area schools had teams and individuals taking part. Some of the highlights include ROCORI's Jasmine Perez Garcia taking 3rd place in the 100m AA finals and setting the school record.

Jasmine Perez Garcia, PHOTO courtesy of Mariana Perez Jasmine Perez Garcia, PHOTO courtesy of Mariana Perez loading...

In Class A, Margaret Duffy from St. John's Prep took the state title in both the 1600m and 3200m. Duffy now has five state championships over three state meets. St. Cloud Tech's LiYun Nelson won silver in the Girls' 100m Dash Wheelchair

Rilee Breth of Holdingford placed 2nd in the Girls' 100m Hurdles for Class A. Becker's Ella Tshida placed 3rd in the Girls' Shot Put for Class AA.

St. Cloud Cathedral brought home the gold in the Girls' 4x200m Relay for Class A, and New London-Spicer did the same in the 4x800m Relay. Holdingford grabbed 1st in the Girls' 4x400m Relay.

On the Boys' side, Holdingford's Gavin Sales took 2nd in the 110m Hurdles, and Grant Krattenmaker took 2nd in the 300m Hurdles for Class A.

Sauk Centre took 1st in the Boys' 4x400m Relay with Holdingford in 3rd. The Mainstreeters also placed 1st in the 4x800m Relay. All for Class A. Becker took home 2nd in the Boys' 4x800m Relay for Class AA, and Big Lake's Abraham Nebo Jr. brought home gold in the Long Jump.

See below for how some other athletes from area teams did:

CLASS A:

Katelyn Jones - Long Prairie - 9th, Girls' 100m Dash

Brayden Frost - Pierz - 5th Boys' 100M Dash, & 5th 200m Dash

Hope Kuechle - Eden Valley-Watkins - 3rd, Girls' 400m Dash 9th, 200m Dash

Taylor Munsch - New London-Spicer - 5th, Girls' 800m Run

Claudia Ruznic - St. John's Prep - 13th - Girls' 1600m Run

Logan Wiehoff - Sauk Centre - 3rd, Boys' 1600m Run

New London-Spicer - 3rd, Girls' 4x100m Relay

Pierz - 3rd, Boys' 4x100 Meter Relay

Holdingford -5th - Boys' 4x200m Relay

New London-Spicer - 6th - Boys' 4x200m Relay

New London-Spicer - 1st - Girls' 4x800m Relay

Dawson Hofer - Holdingford - 4th, Boys' High Jump

Robert Kendall - Long Prairie - 1st, Boys' 400m Dash Wheelchair

CLASS AA:

Addison Beier - Foley - 4th Girls' 200m Dash

Connor Winkelman - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 6th, Boys' 100m Dash

Addison Beier - Foley - 4th, Girls' 200m Dash

Connor Winkelman - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 5th, Boys' 200m Dash

Annandale - 5th - Girls' 4x100m Relay

Becker - 6th - Boys' 4x400 Meter Relay

Becker - 6th - Girls' 4x800m Relay

ROCORI - 8th - Girls' 4x800m Relay

Baylar Bockoven - Milaca - 4th, Girls' Pole Vault

CLASS AAA:

Sienna Schmitz - Sartell - 7th, Girls' 100m Dash

Sartell - 8th - Girls' 4x100m Relay

Shiaflyn Cooper - Elk River - 1st, Girls' Triple Jump

Xavia Finnern - Sartell - 10th, Girls' Shot Put.

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