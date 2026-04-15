Earth Day Runs Impact Traffic Around St. Cloud This Weekend

Earth Day Runs Impact Traffic Around St. Cloud This Weekend

Visit Greater St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A heads up for drivers in St. Cloud this weekend.  There will be several road closures for the CentraCare Earth Day runs.

Read More: What To Expect At The CentraCare Earth Day Run In St. Cloud |

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On Friday, the Kids 1K and the all-ages 5K will take place, and beginning at 8:00 a.m., West St. Germain Street will be closed for the 1K.

1K Route
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From about 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, there will be additional traffic changes due to the 5K run.

5K Route
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On Saturday, from about 8:00 a.m. until about 12:00 p.m., the Earth Day Half Marathon will impact a number of roads.

Half Marathon Route
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You are advised to be mindful of participants along all roads.  Law enforcement will be present throughout the route to help both the participants and the motorists navigate these areas.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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