Gas Prices Expected to Continue To Fall Heading Into Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for the fourth straight week.

Gas Buddy says its Summer Travel Forecast coming out Tuesday will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4th.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents, averaging $3.55.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.86 per gallon.

