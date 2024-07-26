Several Events Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next Art Crawl in downtown St. Cloud is coming up on Friday, August 23rd. In advance of that, there is an effort being organized to help spruce up the area.

Downtown Alliance Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says anyone is welcome to pitch in.

We would appreciate it if you have a love for downtown and you want to see it cleaner come on out. On August 20th we're meeting at 7 West at 4:00 p.m. you'll get a drink voucher, there will be pit stops along the way for refreshments and snacks, and we'll give you all the things you need.

Besides the Art Crawl, the annual Common Roots Festival is also August 21st through the 24th.

On Saturday and Sunday, September 21st and 22nd is the 2nd annual Fest-Fall.

On September 21st it will be on the west side of downtown with a lot of events and activities for the kids. There will also be a mini restaurant challenge with the special ingredient being candy corn.

On September 22nd it will be on the east side of downtown. They have live music planned on two stages, a beer garden, artist vendors, food trucks, and a classic car parade.

Get our free mobile app

Future events:

Art Crawl - October 11th

Shop Small Saturday - November 30th

Bold & Bright - January

Lolmasteymauch says she's only been in the role as the Downtown Alliance Director for about three weeks, so she's still learning the job. But, she says she hopes to plan more regular events for the downtown moving forward. The Downtown Alliance is an arm of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

On Monday night the St. Cloud City Council gave its first approval of the creation of a Business Improvement District for the downtown. The second public hearing on the issue is scheduled for October 7th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES