WJON’s Planned Coverage of Trump Rally in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Saturday will be a big day in St. Cloud's political history.

Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump, along with his Vice Presidential running mate JD Vance are holding a campaign rally in town.

WJON is planning team coverage of the event with WJON Brand Manager Jay Caldwell in the studio, and with WJON News Director Jim Maurice, and Reporter Paul Habstritt at the event.

Campaign officials say the doors to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University will open at 3:00 p.m.

The event pre-program begins at 5:00 p.m., Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will be speaking at 6:00 p.m., and former President Donald Trump will begin his remarks at 7:00 p.m.

We know of at least one planned protest outside the venue, so we will be monitoring that as the day goes on as well.

During the 6:00 p.m. hour, we'll do some breakaway segments during the Twins game on both the traditional WJON Radio signal and on the live stream.

At 7:00 p.m., if you are listening to WJON on a traditional radio or on Spectrum Channel 189 you will hear the Twins game as normal. To hear the rally, that will be broadcast on the WJON live stream.



After the rally is over, WJON News will be posting recap stories with photos from the rally on our website, mobile app, and social media sites.

If you have tickets and are planning on going to the rally, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city is planning on sending out some information on its website and via a news release for guidance on how to get there and where to park.

The University Bridge is closed and University Drive is under construction making driving through that area more difficult.

This is not the first time a former United States President or major political party candidate has visited St. Cloud during an election year, but it is rare. Below is a list of times when it has happened before.

