ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local college is bringing back three sports teams for the next school year. St. Cloud State University has announced it is adding Men's and Women's Golf, and Men's Cross Country for the 2026 - 2027 season. All three teams will compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

Women's Golf advanced to the NCAA Championships in 2004.

The school had men's golf for over 80 years, from 1931 to 2020, and women's golf for more than 45 seasons, from 1975 to 2020. SCSU also previously had Men's Cross Country for 52 seasons from 1964 to 2015.

Men's Golf won 10 conference championships.

St. Cloud State will hire a new head coach to lead both golf programs and hire an assistant coach for the track & field/cross country program to help with men's and women's distance runners. The return of the three sports increases SCSU's overall athletic program offerings from 17 to 20, with 8 male sports and 12 female sports.

Athletic Director Holly Schreiner says the school is excited to be bringing the programs back to St. Cloud State, along with some roster enhancements that will provide additional opportunities for their students.

St. Cloud State will be the 11th school in the NSIC to sponsor men's golf, and the 14th to offer women's golf. The school will be the 15th in the conference to offer men's cross country.

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