ST. CLOUD --St. Cloud State University has announced their homecoming festivities for this year.

The fun starts at five on Wednesday night with Bartending for a Cause at 5 p.m. at Beaver Island Brewing Company. Coaches and staff will be bar tending, with all the proceeds from the event going to athletics and scholarships.

Friday night has SCSU volleyball hosting the University of Mary at 6 p.m. and men's soccer taking on Purdue Northwest at 7 p.m. The Multicultural Student Services Social will also be held at 6:30.

Saturday starts with the Homecoming 5K Run at 10 a.m. and Halenbeck Hall Open House at 12:30 p.m. The Women's hockey team will play the St. Thomas at 1 p.m., and Volleyball will play Minot State at 2 p.m. The SCSU men's hockey will play a key matchup with the University of Minnesota at 5 p.m.

The men's soccer team will wrap things up with a game against Davenport at noon on Sunday.

SCSU Homecoming week will run October 13th-17th.