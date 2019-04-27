Huskies Sweep Cougars, Hit 20 Conference Wins

The St. Cloud State University softball team extended its win streak to four games and notched 20 conference wins on the season by taking down the University of Sioux Falls in a Friday doubleheader.

The Huskies dominated in the opening game. They put up three runs in the first inning to take a solid lead. In the second, they gave up two to the Cougars, but those were the only points USF would score. SCSU ran in one in the second and three more in the fourth. They won it easily, 7-2.

The second game was much closer. Sioux Falls failed to get their offense going, and St. Cloud State snuck in just one run in the third. That was enough, and the Huskies took it, 1-0.

Alexandra Pinkowski led the team with three runs. Maya Keating tallied two, and Morgan Emmans , Megan Conrads , and Brooke Bowlin each added one.

The Huskies improve to 38-14, and 20-8 NSIC. They get a break on Saturday and will return on Sunday for a home doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State University. Games start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.