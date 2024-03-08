SCSU Students Helping Solve Local Business Problems

St. Cloud State students will be looking to solve 5 problems from Thermo-Tech Premium Windows and Doors in Sauk Rapids later this month. The event is an extra-curricular opportunity for SCSU students called "Huskies Invent". Dr. Mark Petzold and SCSU President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON to talk about it this week. Petzold is one of the directors and organizers of this event. He says the students come from all kinds of disciplines including business, biology, engineering and manufacturing. He says the company brings in 5 problems they haven't been able to get to and the students attempt to find solutions.

Get our free mobile app

Petzold explains Cold Spring (formerly Cold Spring Granite) has done 2 of these events so far. He says SCSU students were able to help them with manufacturing questions. Cold Spring plans to do a 3rd "Huskies Invent" next year. Petzold indicates there are benefits for both the business involved and the students. He says many students have secured internships and sometimes jobs with the businesses involved with Huskies Invent.

The next Huskies Invent will take place over the weekend of March 26-28. Petzold says they work for 48 hours to solve the problems and this includes during the overnight hours.

If you'd like to learn more you can listen to my conversation with Dr. Mark Petzold and Dr. Robbyn Wacker below.