ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A team from a local university has been accepted into a prestigious Artificial Intelligence (AI) program. A group of 7 faculty, staff, and administrators from St. Cloud State Univerisity has been accepted into the American Association of Colleges and University (AAC&U) Institute on AI, Pedagogy, and the Curriculum.

The program will let St. Cloud State respond to opportunities and challenges AI creates for classes. The team will take part in virtual events, mentorship sessions, and monthly meetings in 2024-2025 that will focus on developing strategies for increasing AI literacy among students.

Online and Distance Learning Director Dave Blanchard says the goal is to help SCSU shift to a space where there are opportunities for students to leverage AI within their studies. The University says the initiative will significantly impact St. Cloud State in effectively equipping faculty with the knowledge and tools to incorporate AI into their teaching. The team includes:

-Dr. Melissa Hanzsek-Brill, Dean of the College of Education and Learning Design

-Dr. Mary Clifford, Professor of Criminal Justice

-Dr. Mark Petzold, Professor of Computer Science

-Dr. Ruthanne Kim, Professor and Faculty Lead for Community Antiracism Education

-Dr. Janet Tilstra, Professor and Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning

-Dave Blanchard, Director of Online and Distance Learning

-Mark Gill, Director of SCSU Visualization Lab

