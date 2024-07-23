SCSU Residence Halls in Pictures [GALLERY]

Sherburne Hall (photo - Jay Caldwell)

St. Cloud State University is undergoing numerous changes which includes financial cuts but the elimination of unused residence halls appears next on the chopping block.  St. Cloud State Interim President Dr. Larry Dietz joined me on WJON.  He says the plan is to remove many of the unused buildings on campus and create more of a park-like setting.  Dietz indicates the University doesn't need the square footage of these buildings with the student population they have today.

Status of SCSU residence halls.

Closed
North Benton
South Benton
Sherburne
Stearns (open through this summer then no longer used)

Open
Case-Hill Hall
Shoemaker Hall
Lawrence Hall
Mitchell Hall
North and South Stateview Apartments

 

 

