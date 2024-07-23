SCSU Residence Halls in Pictures [GALLERY]

St. Cloud State University is undergoing numerous changes which includes financial cuts but the elimination of unused residence halls appears next on the chopping block. St. Cloud State Interim President Dr. Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He says the plan is to remove many of the unused buildings on campus and create more of a park-like setting. Dietz indicates the University doesn't need the square footage of these buildings with the student population they have today.

Status of SCSU residence halls.

Closed

North Benton

South Benton

Sherburne

Stearns (open through this summer then no longer used)

Open

Case-Hill Hall

Shoemaker Hall

Lawrence Hall

Mitchell Hall

North and South Stateview Apartments