SCSU Announces Approved Final Cuts Due To Budget Deficit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has announced the full list of approved programs to be cut due to its budget shortfall. Over the next five years, the university will be suspending 42 major programs and 50 minor programs.

Some of the majors being suspended include Criminal Justice, Music Performance, Physics, Economics, and Electrical Engineering. The reduction in programs will result in a 13% decrease in IFO faculty, 8% of staff, and 15% of administrator positions. In addition, the school will reduce non-IFO faculty and staff by 13 positions. The school looked at several factors in determining which programs to cut including regional demand, expected job growth, and expected annual job openings. Back in May SCSU announced it was looking at an almost $15 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2024 and measures would need to be taken.

St. Cloud State originally proposed suspending 46 majors but decided to keep the Social Studies Education, Software Engineering, Studio Art, and Manufacturing Engineering Technology programs. SCSU says 92% of students are enrolled in the 94 majors the school is keeping and all students currently enrolled in the suspended programs will be offered a clear pathway and time to complete their degree. See below for the full list of programs being suspended.

