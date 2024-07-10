SCSU Reveals New Long Term Campus Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has announced a new plan to create a more vibrant and connected campus. The new plan calls for the removal of several older buildings on campus that are currently not being used to create more green space, and a park like environment over the next several years.

The plan is an update to the school's Comprehensive Facilities Plan which has not been updated since 2016 because of the pandemic. Normally the Comprehensive Plan is updated every five years. Associate Vice President for Academic Operations and Resources Brandon Johnson says SCSU is lucky to have such a beautiful campus and the new plan will allow the school to design a campus that makes more sense for a sustainable and adaptable campus for the future.

Input on the plan was received from a variety of groups. The long-term portion of the plan includes a possible new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Manufacturing (STEAM) facility, apartment-style campus housing, and additional walking paths.

