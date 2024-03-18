Game Times Set For the Upcoming NCHC Frozen Faceoff

photo - Jason Soria

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team defeated Western Michigan 5-1 Sunday night in St. Cloud in the deciding Game 3 of their NCHC Quarterfinal best of 3 playoff series.  The Huskies won 5-2 Friday night, lost 6-1 Saturday before winning Sunday night.

SCSU will play Denver in the 2nd of 2 NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinal games Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.  Omaha will play North Dakota at 4 p.m. before the Huskies play the Pioneers at 7:30 p.m.  The winners of the two semifinal games will play for the NCHC tournament championship Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.  The games will be television on CBS Sports Network.

SCSU is 17-15-5 on the season.  WJON is giving away Frozen Faceoff Championship game tickets Tuesday morning.  Listen for the cue to call to win.

 

