Gophers Topple Spartans, Bison Clobber Racers

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers toppled the struggling Michigan State Spartans 27-12 thanks to strong offensive performances from Jordan Nubin and Daniel Jackson. Michigan got on the board first scoring two field goals in the first quarter to take an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Minnesota answered in the second quarter with a field goal, and then Athan Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson for a 22-yard Touchdown capping a 94-yard drive. The Gophers would take a 6-10 lead into halftime. There would be no scoring in the third quarter, but the Gophers would add two TD runs by Jordan Nubin in the fourth quarter, and a late Field Goal. The Spartans would add in one TD score in the fourth but it was not enough. Nubin finished the game with 204 yards rushing and two scores, Jackson had 120 receiving yards to go with his second-quarter touchdown. The Gophers have won three of their last four and are next in Illinois next on November 4th. Minnesota State-Mankato is up next on November 3rd.

North Dakota State University jumped out to an early 0-21 lead in the first quarter on their way to a drubbing of Murray State 6-38. Cam Miller threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, he also led the team in rushing with 55 yards on the ground and two more scores. Zach Mathis led the receivers with 8-catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Murray State could only muster one second-quarter, and one third-quarter field goal against the Bison defense that only allowed 164 total yards to the Racers.

In other college football, St. John’s scored early and scored often in beating St. Scholastica 7-62. The Johnnies put up a whopping 35 points in the first quarter and Aaron Syverson threw for seven touchdowns in the first half before being taken out of the game. Alex Larson had 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Marselio Mendez had 95 yards receiving and two scores, and Troy Feddema had 67 rushing yards to lead The Johnnies. St. John’s improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY -- St. John’s University opened its 2023-2024 season with a 2-0 loss to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday Night. After a first period that had no scoring by either team, Jonny Meiers got River Falls on the board with a power play goal and only 1:56 left in the second period. Meiers' goal proved to be the game-winner. The Johnnies Bailey Huber made 29 saves for St. John’s in the loss. They will take on No. 14 University of Wisconsin-Eau Clare next Friday and Saturday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY -- The Gophers Women’s Hockey team was edged by Ohio State 5-6 on Saturday giving the Buckeyes the weekend sweep. Ohio State peppered goalie Skylar Vetter throughout the game. Vetter made 46 saves despite the 6 that got in making it the second game in a row where she stopped over 45 shots. Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead but Ohio State opened up the scoring in the second period by netting four goals and taking a 3-4 lead. The Buckeyes would go up 4-6 in the third period before Peyton Hemp would find the net with 1:30 left in the game to cut it to a one-goal lead but the Gophers were not able to find the equalizer in the last 90 seconds.

--The College of St. Benedict’s got clobbered by the University of Wisconsin–Eau Clare by a final of 1-7. The Blugolds jumped out to an early two-goal lead and never looked back. The Bennies' loan goal came on Corrine Brown’s first goal of the season. Eau Clare got the weekend sweep and dropped the Bennies to 0-2 on the season.

--Senior netminder Jojo Chobak got her second straight shutout and sixth of the season in helping the Huskies blank Minnesota State-Mankato 2-0. Dayle Ross’s late first-period goal would be all the Huskies needed behind Chobak’s solid goal play. They would get a second goal from Grace Wolfe 34 seconds into the third period for insurance. SCSU’s defense made an impressive 23 blocks in the game too. Next week Huskies have to battle the No.1 ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers.

VOLLEYBALL -- The Bennies swept Concordia-Moorhead 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) on Saturday to improve to 17-6 on the season and 9-1 in the MIAC. St. Ben’s was led by a double-double from Emma Guest who had an impressive 11-kills and 11-dgis. Guest was one of four seniors honored at Senior Night before the game along with Olivia Thompson, Paige Andries, and MacKenzie McDonald. Brooke Andries and Kali Jones had 9-kills each in the win as well.

--The No. 9 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies edged Winona State 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9) in a match of back-and-forth games. Kenzie Foley and Hannah Bruskiewicz led the Huskies with 15 kills each, and Sam Zimmerman and Shelby Kim had 9 kills each. Foley recorded her 1,000 career dig in the match as well. SCSU hosts the University of Mary and Minot State next week in their second to last weekend in the regular season.

JUNIOR HOCKEY -- The St. Cloud Norsemen lost another close game in a shootout, losing 5-4 to the North Iowa Bulls. Jack Christ, Tyler Dysart, Niklas Miller, and Lucca Munoz all scored in regulation for the Norsemen who drop to 5-4-1-4 on the year.

--The Granite City Lumberjacks edged the Wilmer Warhawks 4-3 to get the weekend sweep. The Lumberjacks scored three times in the third period to come from behind and steal the win. Joe Greniuk, Parker Comstock, Patrick Dunaiski, and Jack Marske had a goal apiece for Granite City who improved to 8-4-0-1 with the weekend wins.

TIMBERWOLVES -- Naz Reid came off the bench to ignite the Minnesota Timberwolves offense with 25 points in 28 minutes of work, and the Wolves downed the Miami Heat in their home opener 90-106. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the paint both offensively and defensively. Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds to go with Towns’ 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 19 points in a game that saw the T-Wolves outscore the Heat 24-4 in a seven-minute span late in the game. Minnesota evened their record at 1-1 and take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

