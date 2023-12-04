Gopher Football Adding A Transfer Quarterback

The Gopher football team is adding a transfer quarterback. Max Brosmer has verbally committed to join the Gophers next season for his final year of college eligibility. He is transferring from New Hampshire where he led the FCS in passing yards with 3,459 and 29 touchdowns and threw only six interceptions this season.

The 6'2 quarterback is the lone scholarship quarterback on the roster, as of now ,but the Gophers have received a commitment from 3-star senior 6'5 228 pound Drake Lindsey from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

This season's starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has included his name in the transfer portal and won't likely return to Minnesota.