FOOTBALL: It was a heartbreaker for the University of Minnesota football team on Saturday as they lost in the final minute to the University of Illinois 27-26. The Gophers had a 26-20 lead after Athan Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson with a TD pass with just 5:53 left to play. The Illini would get the ball back late in the game though, and backup QB John Paddock would connect on a 46-yard strike to Isaiah Williams with just 50 seconds left in the game to give Illinois the lead. The Gophers would get one last shot but go four and out on their final possession to end the game. Athan Kaliakmanis threw for a career-best three touchdowns in the game.

-- St. John’s would wallop St. Olaf 49-10 scoring on all three of their offensive possessions in the first quarter. Aaron Syverson threw for 328 yards and 4-TDs, while Devin Vouk ran for 82 yards and 2 TDs in the win. It was only the Johnnies' second road win of the season. SJU will need to beat Concordia and then hope to get an at-large berth in the NCAA Division III tournament because they will finish 2nd in the conference standings.

--Jackrabbits score and score often to beat Bison 33-16. It was the fourth straight win against UND for South Dakota before a record home crowd of 19,431. The Bison opened the game with a 75-yard scoring drive but could not muster much in offense after. Three turnovers would lead directly to 9 points for the top-ranked Jackrabbits and WR Jadon Janke caught two TD passes. Bison QB would throw for only 167 yards in the loss which dropped UND to 6-3 on the year, and 3-3 in the conference.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: In a battle of top-ranked teams, both would have to settle for a tie and the No. 6 ranked Golden Gophers, and No. 14 ranked Wisconsin Badgers finished 3-3. The Gophers would score twice in 23 seconds in the second period to take a one-goal lead, 3-2. They would hold the lead until early in the third period when the Bulldogs would tie it up just 53 seconds in. Overtime would end in a tie and the game would go to a shootout. UMD would score twice in the shootout to get the extra point in the standings.

-- Joe Molenaar’s first career hat trick would lead St. Cloud State to a sweep over Miami-Ohio. In addition to Molenaar’s three goals Josh Luedtke, Veeti Miettinen, and Jack Peart would get goals to skate to a 6-0 shutout. Senior goalie Dominic Baase would only have to face 15 shots to earn the shutout, his second of the season. The Huskies take on Western Michigan in Michigan next weekend.

--St. John’s got their first win of the season topping Northland 5-1 Saturday. The Johnnies scored the first four goals to overpower the Lumberjacks. Jack Wandmacher would have two goals, Jake McPartland, Matt DeRosa, and Mason Campbell also found the back of the net. Bailey Huber made 23 saves in the win. The Johnnies travel to Moorhead to take on Concordia on Thursday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: The U of M would break a tie in the third period to earn a weekend sweep against Minnesota State-Mankato beating the Mavericks 2-1. The Mavericks would score first on a power play goal in the opening period. Emma Kreisz would even things up for the Gophers though scoring off a great feed from Ava Lindsay. Madison Kaiser would net the game-winner with 6:08 left in the third period. The Gophers will take on UMD next on November 13th and 14th.

--A late-game surge by Wisconsin would prove too much as the Huskies fell to Wisconsin 5-2 on Saturday. SCSU was holding their own against the No. 1 ranked Badgers with a 2-2 tie late in the third before Wisconsin would score a goal and then get two empty netters. Alice Sauriol and Katie Kaufman would score the two goals for the Huskies. SCSU has next weekend off before taking on St. Thomas on the 17th and 18th.

VOLLEYBALL: 9th Ranked SCSU had no problems with Minot State Saturday taking them down in three games to none 25-14, 25-14, 25-17. Kenzie Foley led the team with 11 kills and 2 blocks while Sam Zimmerman had 7 kills and three blocks. The victory also marked the 900th win in program history and game just one day after they played their 1,700th match. The Huskies will close out the regular season next week on the road against Augustana.

--After a close first game, St. Benedict would drop the next two as well to lose to No. 11 University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3-0 (28-26, 25-14, 25-12). Emma Guest led the team with 9 kills. It was the final regular season game for the Bennies who finished the regular season 17-9 overall, 9-2 in conference play. They finished 2nd in the MIAC and will next play in the MIAC Semifinals on Thursday at Claire Lynch Hall.

JUNIOR HOCKEY: The St. Cloud Norsemen earned a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wilderness Saturday to get the weekend sweep. The Norsemen got goals from Andrew Cummings, Hudson Blue, and Lucca Munoz in the victory.

--The Granite City Lumberjacks bounced back from a tough loss on Friday to destroy Mason City 6-1 on Saturday. The Lumberjacks got goals from six different players in the win: Carson Strapon, Easton Portner, Joe Greniuk, Hayden Johnson, Ashton Erickson, and Jack Marske. Next up for Granite City is the Willmar Warhawks.

TIMBERWOLVES: The T-wolves got over 500 for the first time this season with a 123-95 win over the Utah Jazz. The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns 25 points, 15 of which came in the third quarter. Anthony Edwards led the team with 31 points and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota’s big three were all hitting it in the game. Minnesota's strong defense continued as they held their fourth team under 100 points in five games, and they hold opponents to an NBA-best 42.7% from the field. They will take on Boston tomorrow.

WILD: It was a tough win but the Minnesota Wild ended their four-game losing streak with a 5-4 shootout win over the New York Rangers. The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead scoring on three of four shots against Flip Gustavsson before he was pulled in favor of Marc-Andre Fleury. The Wild would battle back with Mats Zuccarello tying things up 3-3 at 1:41 of the third period. The two teams would then trade goals before going to a scoreless overtime and then the shootout. Matt Boldy scored the winning goal in the shootout. The Wild are now 4-5-2 on the year.

