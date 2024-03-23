History Comes To Life At SCSU On Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 175 high school students turned out at St. Cloud State University on Saturday for a look back at history. The students were taking part in the 50th Annual National History Day competition.

The theme for this year's contest is "Turning Points in History" and kids could present exhibits, documentaries, websites, or performances related to the given theme. Co-Coordinator for Minnesota History Day Sarah Aschbrenner says the theme can vary greatly from year to year:

"They're really big ideas in history that a lot of different content areas can connect to, so the requirement is that it connects to the annual theme, but we have history day schools that do it with Minnesota History, with U.S. History, with Ancient History."

She says there is always a wide range of projects and topics from the students:

"I think the students find the category that really motivates them. You know, you get the students who really enjoy technology and they're drawn to documentaries or performances but you also have the students who, you know, maybe do like to be a little bit dramatic and love getting up in front of a stage and that performance category calls out to them."

Aschbrenner says the only real guideline is the project has to connect to the theme in some way.

Regional winners will advance to State History Day on April 20th, and state winners are eligible to compete in National History Day in Washington D.C. in June.

