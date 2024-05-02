SCSU Celebrates Graduates This Week

St. Cloud State is celebrating graduate students with a ceremony tonight and will celebrate undergraduate ceremonies all day Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. She says:

It's just why we do what we do, this is the culmination of everybody's hard work including our students to get across this finish line and we're super excited to see what our students are going to do next.

Wacker says when the pandemic arrived in 2020 St. Cloud State decided to do smaller graduation ceremonies instead of one big one. She says they've kept that structure which means they are doing 8 undergraduate graduation ceremonies Friday. Wacker says the students and families love it because it's a small intimate ceremony. She says they have families flying in for the ceremonies from many different countries. Wacker estimates they will have 1,000 people graduate at St. Cloud State this week.

Wacker says 95% of their graduates find placement in jobs upon graduation. She explains they want their students to get connected with career services early on in their time at SCSU so students can be prepped for job interviews and have their resume ready.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with President Wacker, it is available below.