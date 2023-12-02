Huskies Topple No.1 Ohio State

SCSU pulled off the upset and took down No. 1 Ohio State 2-1 on Friday. The Buckeyes took an early 1-0 lead and peppered goal-tender Sanni Ahola with 22 shots in the first period. The Huskies would tie the game 1-1 on a goal by CC Bowlby and then Great Henderson would score the game-winner. Ahola would make a total of 46 total saves, and the team blocked 18 shots in the game. The Huskies will try to topple the Buckeyes again today at 2:00 p.m. at Ohio State.

OTHER WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY GAMES: A 6-goal second period led the University of Minnesota to a 9-2 pounding of Bemidji Sate. Six different players scored the six goals in the second. Abbey Murphy, Lauren O’Hara, and Ava Lindsey had two goals each to lead the team, and Skylar Vetter made 17 saves. O’Hara’s two goals were the first of her collegiate career. The two teams play again today at 2:00 p.m.

-- It would take a shootout to decide a tight game between the College of St. Benedict and Bethel. The teams would skate to a 0-0 score at the end of regulation, and then both would go scoreless in overtime as well. The Bennies would win the shootout 2-1 on goals by Auroa Opsahl and Chloe Lewis, and Kate Moffat made 28 saves in getting her first shutout of the year.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Jim Harding Jim Harding loading...

-- The Golden Gophers took down 18th-ranked Penn State 4-1 on Friday. Bryce Brodzinski scored his 100th point of his career on the game-winning goal, and Rhett Pitlick has a career-best 3 points in the win. Sam Rinzel also got his first collegiate goal in the game while Justen Close made 33 saves to lead the maroon and gold to victory.

-- The Johnnies would lose a heartbreaker to Bethel 3-2 in overtime on Friday. St. John’s was down 2-1 late in the third when Spencer Rudrun scored with just 1:11 left to play to tie it up. Bethel would bounce back in OT though winning the game on a goal by Tyler Kostelecky just 42 seconds into overtime. The Johnnies are now 3-6-1 on the year.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Orleans vs Minnesota Brad Rempel, University of Minnesota loading...

-- The University of Minnesota blew out New Orleans 97 – 64 and had five players score in double digits. Cam Christie led the team with a career-high 20 points, Pharrel Payne had 17 points, Dawson Garcia 15 points, Mike Mitchell Jr. 14 points, and Joshua Ola-Joseph had 10 points. The Gophers emptied their bench in the win and will open their Big Ten schedule on Sunday against Ohio State University.

-- St. Cloud State opened conference play with a 64-60 win over the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday. Jamir Allen led the Huskies with 12 points, and Lucas Morgan had 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. The team improved to 39-4 all-time against Crookston. They will take on Minot State at 3:30 p.m. today.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- The Huskies had no problems with the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday taking them down 72-51. Jasmine Litt led the Huskies with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, and Jada Eggebrecht added 12 points in the win. SCSU improved to 4-1 on the season.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen lost to the Bismarck Bobcats 4-3 by losing the shootout 1-0 after a scoreless overtime. St. Cloud got goals from Lucca Munoz, Tyler Dysart, and Gavin Gunderson. The two teams play again tonight at 7:00 p.m.

