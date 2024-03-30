Heyer Leads Gophers To “Great 8″ In Friday Sports Recap

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- The University of Minnesota stayed alive in the WNIT tournament with a 69-65 win over North Dakota State on Friday. Mallory Heyer picked up a double-double scoring 13 points with 12 rebounds, Grace Grocholski led the U with 16 points, and Amaya Battle had 11 points,5 assists, and 2 blocks. The Gophers advance to the “Great 8” and will take on Wyoming on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen lost to Minot 4-3. St. Cloud got goals from Gavin Gunderson, Hagen Moe, and Hudson Blue. The Norsemen will take on Minot again on Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

--SCSU won both games in their doubleheader against Wayne State on Friday. The Huskies would take Game 1 by a 4-1 score. Maggie Fitzgerald, Reese Holzhueter and Bethany Weiss all had 3 hits in the win. In Game 2, Emma Eickhoff shut down the Wildcats for 5.0 innings giving up only 3 hits with 3 strikeouts. Reese Holzhueter led the offsend with 3 hits, 2 RBI, and an HR. The Huskies will take on Augustana next.

--St. Ben’s lost both games in their doubleheader to Wartburg College. Ellie Peterson struggled on the hill for the Bennies. She threw 2.1 innings, giving up 5 earned runs on 4 hits but plunked 3 batters as well. St. Ben’s lost Game 1 by a 7-1 margin. Game 2 was closer but netted the same results as Wartburg would edge the Bennies 6-5. Olivia Tautges led St. Ben’s offense going 2-4 with 2 RBI and an HR in the game. The two losses dropped St. Ben’s to 2-9 on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--St. Cloud State split a doubleheader with the University of Sioux Falls on Friday. The Huskies beat up the Cougars in Game 1 by a score of 9-1. Luke Tupy was solid on the mound going 6.1 innings giving up just the 1 run on 5 hits. St. Cloud looked to do the same in Game 2 getting up on Sioux Falls 7-1. However, the Huskies would give up 5 runs in the 7th and then 5 more in the 8th to let the Cougars steal the game. The two teams will square off in another doubleheader on Saturday.

-- The University of Minnesota opened Big 10 play with a 16-9 win over Iowa. The Gophers were down early, trailing 7-0 in the 3rd when they scored 7 runs of their own on doubles by Jake Perry, Ike Mezzenga, and an HR by Josh Fitzgerald. The U scored 3 more times in the 4th, once in the 5th, and 5 more runs in the 6th to get up to a big 16-7 lead. The Hawkeyes would get two runs in the 8th to reach the final score. The Gophers are 11-10 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

