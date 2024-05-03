New Gopher Basketball Signee Has St. Cloud Roots

The transfer portal in college basketball causes lots of roster changes each year. The Gopher basketball team recently filled one of their openings with 6'6 guard/forward Femi Odukale from New Mexico State. Odukale went to elementary school in St. Cloud and played youth travel basketball for the St. Cloud Youth Basketball Association while he was in 4th and 5th grade. (picture above) Femi was #12. My son, Tate (#41) played on this team too.

Odukale and his family moved to New York prior to his 6th grade year. He played 2 years of college basketball at Pittsburgh, then transferred to Seton Hall before playing last season at New Mexico State. The 23-year old Odukale comes to the Gophers with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Last season with New Mexico State he averaged 10.7 points, and 6.3 rebounds per game while starting 16 games. He has started 80 college basketball games in his career.

