ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY BASEBALL RED and BLACK WORLD SERIES

(Friday Sept. 26th)

GAME ONE

BLACK 16, RED 9 The Black defeated the Red in game one; they out-hit them fifteen to eleven. Leading their offense was Wyatt Tweet, who went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs, and Isaac Lizarraga went 2-for-6 with three RBIs, a sacrifice fly, one walk and he scored a run. Max Robinson went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, and Ryan Cahoon went 2-for-3 for three RBIs; he had a walk and he scored a run. Austin Baumhover went 2-for-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Dylan Debilzen went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Ethan Krueger went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run and Brayden Steinbeck went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Shawn Robinson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Drew Luster had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs, and Wilmis Castro had two walks.

Nolan Kahle started on the mound. He threw two innings. Logan Smith threw one inning, Seth Luther threw two innings, Karl Schiebe threw one inning, Trey Emmerich threw one inning, Joaquin Majano threw one inning, and Connor Doolittle threw one inning.

The Red offense was led by Jack Clark, who went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, scored one run, and had two stolen bases. Hayden Konkel went 2-for-4 for an RBI, two stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Austin Koep went 2-for-4 for four RBIs, and Hayden Frank went 1-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 1-for-4, and Eric Bello went 1-for-4, and he scored a run. Seth Tierney went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Jonathan Pribula had a walk and scored two runs, Liam Moreno had a stolen base and he scored a run, and Josh McGuin had a walk.

Brayden Simones started on the mound. He threw 1 1/3 innings, Conner Larson threw 2 2/3 innings and Eamonn Mulhern threw one inning, Parker Erickson threw 1 1/3 innings, and Grant Marshall threw one inning. Trevor Broutte threw one inning.

GAME TWO is Sunday, Sept. 28th at The Mac on Faber Field, 1:00 p.m.

