ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 28th (AT USA BANK STADIUM)

GAME 1 - SCSU HUSKIES 15 NORTHERN STATE WOLVES 8

The Huskies out-hit the Wolves twenty to twelve, including five doubles and a home run. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support. AJ Price, a sophomore lefty, started and threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Eamonn Mulhern, a senior righty, threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Liam Moreno, who went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, a walk, two stolen bases, and scored three runs. Max Robinson went 4-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Wilmis Castro went 3-5 with a home run and a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored four runs. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Nick Ibrahim went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 3-6 for an RBI, and Ryan Cahoon went 2-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet was hit twice by a pitch, got one RBI, and scored a run, and Hayden Konkel had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Wolves' starting pitcher was Hyunwoo Kim. He threw four innings, he gave up ten hits and seven runs. They have five others throw less than an inning, gave up ten hits, eight runs, five walks, and they recorded four strikeouts.

The Wolves' offense was led by Drew Benson, who went 3-5 with a home run and a double, and he scored two runs, for an RBI. Andrew Niaves went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Collin Lott went 2-5 for an RBI. Jack Weidner went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Dillon Castellanos went 1-4 with a double for an RBI.

GAME 2 - SCSU HUSKIES 3 NORTHERN STATE WOLVES 0

The Huskies out-hit the Wolves eleven to four, including a triple and a pair of doubles. Hayden Frank, a junior lefty from STMA HS, started on the mound for the Huskies. He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Parker Lewin, a sophomore right from Orono HS, threw one inning; he gave up a hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Konkel Hayden, who went 3-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Nick Abrahim went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Wilmis Castro went 3-3 with a double and a walk. Ryan Cahoon went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Eric Bello went 1-4. Liam Moreno went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Wyatt Tweet had a walk, and he was hit by a pitch.

The Wolves' starting pitcher was Mason Hoheisel. He threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Brown threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave three hits, two runs, and one walk. Nick Bantlo threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters. Their offense was led by Drew Benson, who went 1-2 with a walk, and Easton Rerick went 2-3. Collin Lott went 1-3, and Dylan Soulek had two walks and a stolen base.

HUSKIES NEXT GAMES

(RUSS MATT FLORIDA TOURNAMNET

MARCH 4th thru the 11th

(Eight Games)

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt