ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

Friday February 19th

(At Wayne State Wildcats, Joplin, Missouri

WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 6

The Wildcats out-hit the Huskies nine to eight, including a pair of home runs. They gave their pitchers great support. Braden Cannon threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters. Tyler Albert threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was led by Brayden Chaney, who went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Max Heard went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Gabe Monosmith went 1-4 with an RBI, Paul Schuyler went 1-4 with a stolen base and scored a run, and Easton Mains went 1-3, and he scored a pair of runs.

The Huskies' starting pitcher, Bryce Brassfield, a senior righty, threw five innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Seth Luther, a junior righty, threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Simones, a freshman righty from Sartell HS, threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, who went 2-4 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored a run. Dylan Debilzen went 1-4 for an RBI, two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Ryan Cahoon went 1-1 with a home run for an RBI and one run. Hayden Frank, a senior from STMA HS, went 1-3 with an RBI. Seth Tierney went 1-3 with a double. Eric Bello went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Liam Moreno went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Wilmas Castro had an RB, Hayden Konkol, and scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 7

The Huskies were out-hit fifteen to nine. Their starting pitcher was Hyden Frank righty junior from STMA HS, who threw four innings, giving seven hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Kahler Kay, a senior righty, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Hayden Konkel, who went 3-5 for three RBIs and a stolen base. Eric Bello went 2-5 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Ryan Cahoon went 1-3 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run, and Jack Clark went 1-for-3 for an RBI and a walk. Nick Ibrahim went 1-1, and Liam Moreno was hit by a pitch. Dylan Debilzen went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Wilmis Castro had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Dawson Schmidt had a walk, and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet had a walk, and he scored a run, and Austin Baumhover scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was Braden Cannon. He threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits and one run. Matthias Trondson threw five innings, gave up two hits, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Brook Kniefl threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Collin Grady threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Wildcats offense was led by Nate Cunningham, he went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Max Herd went 1-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Bryon Cannon went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Cam Madsen went 2-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Easton Mains went 4-5 with a double, and he scored a run. Casey Prychk went 2-4 with a double.

