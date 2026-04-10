Stearns County Gets $955,000 to Fight Sex Trafficking
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Office of Justice Programs is awarding Stearns County a large grant to continue combating sex trafficking in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Attorney's Office is receiving $955,000 to enhance the efforts of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force. It's made up of law enforcement agencies, community organizations, human services organizations, and school districts.
The Stearns County Attorney's Office was recommended for the grant based on the demonstrated strength of its task force model, its proven investigative capacity, and the ongoing commitment to regional collaboration.
The grant will help fund the trafficking task force from May 1st, 2026, through April 30th, 2028.
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