UPDATE: Tech Fight Report Turned Over to County Attorney’s Office

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police says their report about a fight at Tech High School last month has been sent to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for further review.

Police say nine students, ages 15-17, were involved in the incident and now it's up to the Stearns County Attorney's Office to determine if potential charges will come as a result.

Back on January 23rd, St. Cloud Police were called to Tech High School for a fight between two male students, which escalated to a fight involving 7 other students.

School staff had separated the students before officers could respond.

Police say no weapons were involved and school officials say all students directly involved in the fight have been removed from school pending the investigation's outcome.

