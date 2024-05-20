3 People Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at 9:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 25 in Buffalo.
A car driven by 85-year-old Richard Ransom of Annandale was going north when it turned west onto 14th Street.
An SUV driven by 50-year-old Jennifer Sanchez of Montrose was going south on the highway when the two vehicles collided.
Get our free mobile app
Both drivers along with a passenger in the car, 79-year-old Catherine Ransom of Annandale, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- Three Weeks to DWOS: Quiet Oaks Needs Your Donations
- Gas Prices Expected to Continue to Fall Heading Into Summer
- Climate Prediction Center Releases Summer Outlook for Minnesota
- Renovations Nearly Complete At St. Cloud Country Club