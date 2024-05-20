3 People Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at 9:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

A car driven by 85-year-old Richard Ransom of Annandale was going north when it turned west onto 14th Street.

An SUV driven by 50-year-old Jennifer Sanchez of Montrose was going south on the highway when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers along with a passenger in the car, 79-year-old Catherine Ransom of Annandale, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

