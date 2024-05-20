Xcel Energy Center Says Hi HI HI To Famous Mouseketeer

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A renowned actor, singer, and former Mouseketeer is coming to Minnesota this fall. Justin Timberlake has added 9 shows to his "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour and October 31st at the Xcel Energy Center is one of those new shows.

Get our free mobile app

Justin Timberlake In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images loading...

The former member of NSYNC has sold over 54 million albums, won 10 Grammy Awards, 4 Emmy Awards, and starred in movies like "Friends with Benefits," and "Bad Teacher." The concert will be a medley-style performance of 29 songs across two stages and will include fan favorites such as "Rock Your Body," "Imagination," and "Cry Me A River."

Justin Timberlake Plays First Australian Concert Kristian Dowling, Getty Images loading...

The now 55-city tour has already sold over 1 million tickets. Pre-sales for the added shows go on sale starting Tuesday, with the general sale on Thursday.

Justin Timberlake Plays In Belfast Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn