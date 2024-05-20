Xcel Energy Center Says Hi HI HI To Famous Mouseketeer

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A renowned actor, singer, and former Mouseketeer is coming to Minnesota this fall. Justin Timberlake has added 9 shows to his "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour and  October 31st at the Xcel Energy Center is one of those new shows.

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
The former member of NSYNC has sold over 54 million albums, won 10 Grammy Awards, 4 Emmy Awards, and starred in movies like "Friends with Benefits," and "Bad Teacher." The concert will be a medley-style performance of 29 songs across two stages and will include fan favorites such as "Rock Your Body," "Imagination," and "Cry Me A River."

Kristian Dowling, Getty Images
The now 55-city tour has already sold over 1 million tickets. Pre-sales for the added shows go on sale starting Tuesday, with the general sale on Thursday.

Getty Images
