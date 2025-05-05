Xcel Energy Center Won’t Be A Ghost Town When This Artist Plays
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is coming to Minnesota this summer. Grammy-nominated Benson Boone has announced a North American tour that will bring him to the Xcel Energy Center on August 22nd.
The "American Heart" tour will hit over 30 U.S. cities and is named after his forthcoming album, due out on June 20th. Boone is partnering with Google Maps during the tour to exclusively share his favorite local spots for fans to check out before or after the shows too.
Last weekend, he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and his hit "Beautiful Things" was the #1 streamed song in the world for 2024. Tickets for Benson Boone's "American Heart" tour go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with various pre-sale events beforehand.
