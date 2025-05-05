Xcel Energy Center Won&#8217;t Be A Ghost Town When This Artist Plays

Xcel Energy Center Won’t Be A Ghost Town When This Artist Plays

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is coming to Minnesota this summer. Grammy-nominated Benson Boone has announced a North American tour that will bring him to the Xcel Energy Center on August 22nd.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
loading...

The "American Heart" tour will hit over 30 U.S. cities and is named after his forthcoming album, due out on June 20th. Boone is partnering with Google Maps during the tour to exclusively share his favorite local spots for fans to check out before or after the shows too.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
loading...

Last weekend, he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and his hit "Beautiful Things" was the #1 streamed song in the world for 2024. Tickets for Benson Boone's "American Heart" tour go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with various pre-sale events beforehand.

Leon Bennett, Getty Images
loading...
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Minnesota Mansion Designed By Glensheen's Architect is For Sale

 

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

 

9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix

Filed Under: American Heart, Benson Boone, xcel energy center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON