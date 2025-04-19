St. Paul Venues Offer Organizers Chance To Go Green

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Events being held in St. Paul now have the opportunity to go green. The Minnesota Wild's facility management arm, St. Paul Arena Company, has created the Trees for Travel program at its venues.

Organizers hosting events at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul River Centre, and the Roy Wilkins Auditorium can now track carbon emissions from attendee travel to and from the venues and purchase Green Cities Accord Carbon+ Credits to offset those emissions through trees planted in the Twin Cities. The first event to purchase credits was the McGough Construction Extended Leadership Team Biannual Meeting held on April 15 and 16th at the River Centre.

McGough COO, Brad Wood, says they are proud to have participated in the program, and the initiative provided a meaningful way for them to reduce the impact of their travel. Green Cities Accord is a nonprofit conservancy with a mission to foster climate-resilient communities through investments in tree canopy infrastructure.

