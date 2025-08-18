ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It will look a lot like Christmas this November when a Grammy-winning music group brings its holiday show to Minnesota. Pentatonix will bring its "Christmas in the City" tour to Xcel Energy Center/Grand Casino Arena on November 20th. The tour promises to be the quintet's boldest, brightest, and biggest holiday show yet. It will be Pentatonix's 5th time performing in St. Paul, and the annual holiday tour will once again bring magic to the stage.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

What does the band think of their latest holiday show?

Kevin Olusola, the group's beatboxer, says they are bringing the hits people know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past all in one unforgettable night. Pentatonix has won three Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award. Tickets for "Christmas in the City" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt