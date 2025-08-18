Grammy Winner Set To Light Up St. Paul With Christmas Concert
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It will look a lot like Christmas this November when a Grammy-winning music group brings its holiday show to Minnesota. Pentatonix will bring its "Christmas in the City" tour to Xcel Energy Center/Grand Casino Arena on November 20th. The tour promises to be the quintet's boldest, brightest, and biggest holiday show yet. It will be Pentatonix's 5th time performing in St. Paul, and the annual holiday tour will once again bring magic to the stage.
What does the band think of their latest holiday show?
Kevin Olusola, the group's beatboxer, says they are bringing the hits people know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past all in one unforgettable night. Pentatonix has won three Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award. Tickets for "Christmas in the City" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
