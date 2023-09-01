VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT: RUFF START RESCUE

PRINCETON (WJON News) - In July, Ruff Start Rescue took in more than 150 dogs, 150 cats, and more than a dozen small animals.

The Princeton, Minnesota-based animal rescue doesn’t have a shelter, relying on volunteer fosters to care for the animals.

Volunteer and Education Manager Casaundra Pfeiffer says there’s no such thing as an average day in dog rescue.

An average day would be to expect the unexpected. There's never a typical day in dog rescue. We do not house any of the animals on site. We're not a shelter. All of our animals that come into rescue go into foster homes.

Volunteer foster homes are always needed, but there are other opportunities to help out as well. Pfeiffer says anyone interested should start by filling out an application on the Ruff Start Rescue website.

We have two different programs at Rough Start. Our fosters are kind of a different sector to our volunteer program - we have a whole roster of volunteer opportunities both in person and virtually because we are Minnesota-wide.

Some of the volunteer opportunities at Ruff Start Rescue:

Kitten snuggling,

Transportation – up to 35 animals at a time,

Intake assistants

Veterinarian assistance

Graphic design and blog writing

Event assistance

Ruff Start Rescue has been helping abandoned animals throughout Minnesota since 2010.

