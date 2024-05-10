St. Cloud Discussion on Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Should St. Cloud residents be able to convert their garage into an apartment? Or, add a Mother-in-Law suit onto their house?

That's the topic of a discussion next week. The St. Cloud Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on Tuesday night looking for feedback on how residents feel about Accessory Dwelling Units on one-family and two-family properties that are zoned residential.

City leaders say the discussion is intended to just get comments and discuss the framework, an actual ordinance for formal consideration would come at future meetings.

They say the use of accessory dwelling units has grown in popularity nationwide in an attempt to increase the supply of attainable housing in urban areas. At least 12 Minnesota cities have adopted rules allowing accessory dwelling units.

They can take several forms including within existing homes, additions to existing homes, converting detached buildings, or the construction of a new detached building.

Some discussion topics could include whether to allow accessory dwelling units within manufactured home communities, a maximum of one unit on the same lot as a single-family home, it can't be sold separately from the primary unit, and the property owner must live on the property.

Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting begins at 6:00 p.m The public hearing is scheduled to start around 6:25 p.m.

