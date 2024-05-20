Flood Watch Issued for Much of Minnesota on Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of central, southern and eastern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Flood Watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.

Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall is a possibility.

Portions of Minnesota, including the following areas, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Washington and Wright and Wisconsin, including the following areas, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms should occur from early Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. This activity will have a very good chance at producing heavy rainfall rates due to high precipitable water values and strong lifting mechanisms.

