Season Tickets Go On Sale for SCSU Volleyball Team

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team has consistently been one of the strongest Division II programs in the country over the past six seasons. You can buy your tickets now and get a front row seat to watch them play this fall.

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Season tickets for the 2026 St. Cloud State Volleyball season are on sale now at SCSUTickets.com .

Head coach Chad Braegelmann,

“Over the past six seasons, we’ve won almost 90% of our home matches, and our passionate fans deserve credit for helping us win those matches. It is so cool to see the next generation of Huskies wearing SCSU Volleyball gear at our matches.”

The Huskies' home-opening weekend coincides with the start of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on September 11 and 12, when they host Augustana and Wayne State at Halenbeck Hall.

In total, SCSU will play 11 home regular-season matches (10 conference matches).

The Huskies have enjoyed tremendous success in the friendly confines of Halenbeck Hall, compiling a 71-10 (.877) record in their last 81 home matches, dating back to 2019.

Five teams scheduled to visit Halenbeck Hall in 2026 finished last season ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Final Poll.

No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul

No. 10 Wayne State

No. 16 Southwest Minnesota State

(RV) Minnesota State

(RV) Sioux Falls

The Huskies made their second consecutive NCAA Sweet 16/Central Region Championship and finished the season ranked No. 5, tying the best-ever final ranking in program history.

The 2026 Huskies Volleyball Season Ticket Package can be purchased for $60/seat at SCSUTickets.com or by calling 320-308-2137. The package includes a general admission ticket to each of the 11 regular-season home matches.

Single match tickets will go on sale August 1.