MARTY (WJON News) -- There is a big event in Marty on Saturday.

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The Pearl Lake Lodge is under new ownership and is hosting a grand reopening event. They'll have live music by Leon Laudenbach at 5:00 p.m., and the Mitch Gordon Band will be playing at 8:30 p.m.

The evening will also include food stands, raffles, and horse races.

The event is in partnership with the local nonprofit, the Holy Cross-Marty Community Preservation Corporation.