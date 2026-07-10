Leon Laudenbach And The Mitch Gordon Band Headline The Pearl Lake Lodge Reopening
MARTY (WJON News) -- There is a big event in Marty on Saturday.
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The Pearl Lake Lodge is under new ownership and is hosting a grand reopening event. They'll have live music by Leon Laudenbach at 5:00 p.m., and the Mitch Gordon Band will be playing at 8:30 p.m.
The evening will also include food stands, raffles, and horse races.
The event is in partnership with the local nonprofit, the Holy Cross-Marty Community Preservation Corporation.
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt