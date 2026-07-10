Earlier this year Tim O'Driscoll announced he would not be running for his 13B state representative seat this November. The Sartell resident has served at the State Legislature for the past 16 years when his term ends in January.

Political Career

O'Driscoll's political career started in the mid 1990s when he was elected to the Sartell City Council. His full time job took him away from Sartell in the late 90s as he moved to St. Paul. He returned to Sartell in 2002 and ran again and was elected to the Sartell City Council. After serving 1-term on the council in the early 2000s, he ran and was elected Mayor Sartell. He served 1-term as Mayor before running for the State Legislature in 2009. O'Driscoll has accumulated over 26 years of public service.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Accomplishments

Some of O'Driscoll's top accomplishments, while serving District 13B residents include; School Trust lands work, which allowed for doubling the money in the trust fund. O'Driscoll also played a big role in the house that helped secure public funding for U.S. Bank Stadium.

Work Still to Do

O'Driscoll doesn't expect a special session called between now and January so his legislative responsibilities are only likely to include answering questions from constituents.

What's Next

O'Driscoll plans to maintain his full time job in the short term but expects to move into something else. He expects to maintain his presence in the St. Cloud area for years to come. I asked if he'd ever entertain running for another political office? He says "never say never" but he doesn't foresee that happening anytime soon.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tim O'Driscoll, click below.