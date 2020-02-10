O’Driscoll Not Sold on Northstar Extension [PODCAST]

The 2020 Minnesota State legislative session is set to begin Tuesday in St. Paul. State representative Tim O'Driscoll from Sartell joined me on WJON today. Topics we discussed included how he'd like to handle the budget surplus, items in the bonding bill like an extension of Northstar Rail to St. Cloud or beyond. We also talked about expanding I94 by a lane between St. Cloud and Albertville, and the legalization of marijuana. Listen below.

Tim would like to see additional studies on potential ridership of Northstar if an expansion would take place. He is also looking to reduce or eliminate taxes on Minnesotan's collecting social security.

The 2020 legislative session is scheduled to end no later than May 18.